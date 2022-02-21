Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 99,967 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.