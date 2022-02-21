Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 166.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

