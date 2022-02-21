Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Parsons were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parsons by 99.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSN. William Blair lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

