GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 212.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOCO opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

