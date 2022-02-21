Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 39.0% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $361,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock worth $3,488,084. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

