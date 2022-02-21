Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $99.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

