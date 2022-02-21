Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

