Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $147,000 Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $34.17 on Monday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

