Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $138,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $11.52 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

