Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,741 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.