Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,741 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $176,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

