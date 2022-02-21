Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5,072.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.