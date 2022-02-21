Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. City Office REIT also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CIO opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,199,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 199,688 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

