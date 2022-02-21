Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.64 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.