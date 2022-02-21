Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 148,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 69.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 78.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 759,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 333,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

