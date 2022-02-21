Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $105.16 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,007. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.