Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.