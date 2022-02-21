Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

