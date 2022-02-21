Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,096 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HMHC opened at $18.12 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

