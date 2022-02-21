Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

