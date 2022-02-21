Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 73,095 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 73,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after buying an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,946 shares of company stock worth $16,917,607. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISBC opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

