California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,608 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of M opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

