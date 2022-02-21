nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 503,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $3,491,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

