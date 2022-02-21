Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after buying an additional 735,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

