Man Group plc Sells 16,985 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

