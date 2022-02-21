Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

