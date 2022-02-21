3,659 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of CRTX opened at $4.49 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. lowered their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.