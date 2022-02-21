Royal Bank of Canada Sells 39,064 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

