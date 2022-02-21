Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

