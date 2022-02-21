Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $13.50 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

