Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

