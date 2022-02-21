Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $103.57 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

