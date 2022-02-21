Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $59,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

