Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $27,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $60.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55.

