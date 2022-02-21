Morgan Stanley Sells 7,710 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $65,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.