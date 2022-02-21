TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

