Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Amedisys by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $141.07 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $294.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

