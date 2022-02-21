Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,639 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,741,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,494,000 after acquiring an additional 198,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

