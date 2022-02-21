Man Group plc Takes $4.85 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 505,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

