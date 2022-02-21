Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 211.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $66,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

