Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $73,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.09 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

