16,209 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

