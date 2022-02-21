Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

