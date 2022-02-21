Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FSP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

