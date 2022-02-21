Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells $248,652.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 26.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 105.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.