Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price at C$15.75

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CHP.UN opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

