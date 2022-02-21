Wells Fargo & Company Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

