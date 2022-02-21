Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 37,366 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $89,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

