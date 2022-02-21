Insider Buying: U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Purchases 1,540 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke acquired 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ USAU opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.