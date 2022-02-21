Insider Buying: U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Purchases 1,540 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Ryan K. Zinke acquired 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

