Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

NYSE PLOW opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.