Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Universal Insurance (UVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) recently:

2/19/2022 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

2/11/2022 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/11/2022 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/25/2021 – Universal Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

12/23/2021 – Universal Insurance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

